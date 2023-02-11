Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science trumped Chicago Catalyst-Maria 80-64 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Catalyst-Maria played in a 67-41 game on February 17, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Simeon . Click here for a recap. Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Evergreen Park on January 28 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.