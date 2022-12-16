Chicago Perspectives Math & Science casts spell on Chicago Farragut 64-63

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Perspectives Math & Science wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 64-63 over Chicago Farragut in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Farragut faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Chicago Lane Tech on December 9 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
