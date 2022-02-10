Chicago Perspectives Co-Op takes victory lap over Chicago EPIC 82-46

Chicago EPIC had no answers as Chicago Perspectives Co-Op roared to an 82-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 10.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago EPIC took on Chicago Juarez on February 1 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.