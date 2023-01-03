Chicago Perspectives Co-Op survives for narrow win over Normal West 52-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op nabbed it to nudge past Normal West 52-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
In recent action on December 29, Normal West faced off against Washington and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Dolton Thornridge on December 19 at Dolton Thornridge High School. For results, click here.
