 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op survives for narrow win over Normal West 52-49

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op nabbed it to nudge past Normal West 52-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.

In recent action on December 29, Normal West faced off against Washington and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Dolton Thornridge on December 19 at Dolton Thornridge High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News