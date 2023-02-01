Chicago Perspectives Co-Op passes stress test against Chicago Payton 54-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op spurred past Chicago Payton 54-41 at Chicago Payton College Prep on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Northside College . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 24 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. Click here for a recap.

