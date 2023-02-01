 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op passes stress test against Chicago Payton 54-41

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op spurred past Chicago Payton 54-41 at Chicago Payton College Prep on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Northside College . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 24 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News