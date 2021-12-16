Chicago Perspectives Co-Op finds its footing in victory over Chicago Fenger 90-64

Chicago Fenger had no answers as Chicago Perspectives Co-Op roared to a 90-64 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Amandla Charter and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Chicago Ag Science on December 9 at Chicago Ag Science High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
