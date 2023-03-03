Chicago Perspectives Co-Op built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in an 81-47 win over Joliet Catholic for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 3.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago ICS-Longwood . For results, click here. Joliet Catholic took on Chicago Julian on Feb. 24 at Joliet Catholic Academy. Click here for a recap.

