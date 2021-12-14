Chicago Perspectives Co-Op dismantles Chicago Harlan in convincing manner 90-47

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op rolled past Chicago Harlan for a comfortable 90-47 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Ag Science and Chicago Harlan took on Chicago Dunbar on December 7 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.