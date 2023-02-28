Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Perspectives Co-Op broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-34 explosion on Chicago U-High in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Harlan . For results, click here. Chicago U-High took on Chicago Latin on Feb. 15 at Chicago U-High. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.