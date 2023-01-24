Chicago Perspectives Co-Op delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Hyde Park 67-58

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Hyde Park 67-58 in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Kenwood on January 19 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For results, click here.
