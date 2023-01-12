Chicago Perspectives Co-Op delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Brooks 72-71

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Perspectives Co-Op didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Brooks 72-71 in Illinois boys basketball on January 12.
