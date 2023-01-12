 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Perspectives Co-Op delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Brooks 72-71

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Perspectives Co-Op didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Brooks 72-71 in Illinois boys basketball on January 12.

Last season, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Brooks squared off with January 29, 2022 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on La Grange Lyons Township on January 7 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

