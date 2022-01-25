Chicago Perspectives Co-Op darts by Chicago Carver Military in easy victory 100-18

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 100-18 victory over Chicago Carver Military in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Carver Military took on Chicago Fenger on January 13 at Chicago Carver Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.