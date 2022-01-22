Chicago Perspectives Co-Op cancels check from Chicago Prosser 61-45

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op trumped Chicago Prosser 61-45 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
