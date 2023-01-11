Chicago Payton takes a toll on Chicago Legal Prep 51-34

Chicago Payton collected a solid win over Chicago Legal Prep in a 51-34 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
Last season, Chicago Legal Prep and Chicago Payton faced off on January 14, 2022 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Legal Prep faced off against Chicago Tech and Chicago Payton took on Chatham Glenwood on December 30 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.