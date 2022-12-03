Chicago Payton pockets slim win over Chicago Latin 56-48

Chicago Payton posted a narrow 56-48 win over Chicago Latin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The last time Chicago Latin and Chicago Payton played in a 50-32 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
