Chicago Payton nets nifty victory over Chicago Crane 47-46

Chicago Payton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Crane in a 47-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.
The last time Chicago Payton and Chicago Crane played in a 39-32 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago Payton took on Deerfield on January 14 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.
