 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Payton nets nifty victory over Chicago Crane 47-46

  • 0

Chicago Payton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Crane in a 47-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.

The last time Chicago Payton and Chicago Crane played in a 39-32 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago Payton took on Deerfield on January 14 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News