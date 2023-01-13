Chicago Payton knocks off Chicago Marshall 43-42

Chicago Payton didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Marshall 43-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Marshall took on Plainfield East on December 29 at Plainfield East High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.