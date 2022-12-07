Chicago Payton ends the party for Chicago Ogden 67-51

Chicago Payton called "game" in the waning moments of a 67-51 defeat of Chicago Ogden in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Ogden faced off against Danville and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Latin on December 3 at Chicago Payton College Prep. Click here for a recap
