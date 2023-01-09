Chicago Payton ends the party for Chicago Lake View 57-44

Chicago Payton dumped Chicago Lake View 57-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 9.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Payton faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Chicago Lake View took on Waukegan on December 29 at Chicago Lake View High School. Click here for a recap.
