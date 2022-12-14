Chicago Payton designs winning blueprint against Chicago Austin 60-47

Chicago Payton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Austin 60-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
Last season, Chicago Austin and Chicago Payton squared off with January 7, 2022 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Austin took on Chicago Wells on December 9 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. Click here for a recap
