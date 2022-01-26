Chicago Payton College Prep squeezes past Chicago Wells 35-34

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Payton College Prep to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Wells 35-34 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 26.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Crane on January 21 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.