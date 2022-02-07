Chicago Payton College Prep slips past Chicago Ag Science 50-46

Chicago Payton College Prep topped Chicago Ag Science 50-46 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 26, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago Ag Science took on Chicago Dyett on January 25 at Chicago Ag Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
