Chicago Payton College Prep sews up Chicago Steinmetz 49-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Payton College Prep nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Steinmetz 49-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Lane Tech on December 6 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.