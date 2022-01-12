Chicago Payton College Prep nets nifty win over Chicago Jones College Prep 40-35

Chicago Payton College Prep edged Chicago Jones College Prep in a close 40-35 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Jones College Prep faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Latin on January 8 at Chicago Latin School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
