Chicago Payton College Prep designs winning blueprint on Chicago Bulls College Prep 58-45

Chicago Payton College Prep dumped Chicago Bulls College Prep 58-45 in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Rowe-Clark on January 18 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.