Chicago Payton College Prep designs winning blueprint on Chicago Amundsen 49-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Payton College Prep put just enough pressure on Chicago Amundsen to earn a 49-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Francis W Parker on February 17 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.
