Chicago Payton cancels check from Chicago Al Raby 62-43

Chicago Payton trucked Chicago Al Raby on the road to a 62-43 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
The last time Chicago Payton and Chicago Al Raby played in a 38-36 game on December 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
