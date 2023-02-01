Chicago Orr stops Chicago Northside College in snug affair 59-58

Chicago Orr surfed the tension to ride to a 59-58 win over Chicago Northside College in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Payton . For more, click here. Chicago Orr took on Chicago Prosser on January 23 at Chicago Prosser Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.