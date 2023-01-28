Chicago Orr routs Chicago Fenger 53-19

Chicago Orr raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-19 win over Chicago Fenger during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 23, Chicago Orr faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Fenger took on Tinley Park on January 21 at Tinley Park High School. For more, click here.
