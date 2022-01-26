Chicago Orr records sound decision over Chicago Marshall 64-56

Chicago Orr upended Chicago Marshall for a narrow 64-56 victory at Chicago Marshall High on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Marshall faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 21 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.