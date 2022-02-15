Chicago Orr rains down on Niles Notre Dame College Prep 53-42

Chicago Orr notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Niles Notre Dame College Prep 53-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 1, Niles Notre Dame College Prep faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Kenwood on February 8 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. Click here for a recap
