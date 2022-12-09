Chicago Orr outduels Chicago Lincoln Park in competitive clash 60-48

Chicago Orr knocked off Chicago Lincoln Park 60-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Orr and Chicago Lincoln Park faced off on December 15, 2021 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 2, Chicago Orr squared off with Chicago Farragut in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
