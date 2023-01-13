Chicago Orr earns solid win over Chicago North Lawndale 69-58

Chicago Orr turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 69-58 win over Chicago North Lawndale in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Chicago Orr and Chicago North Lawndale faced off on February 25, 2022 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 7, Chicago North Lawndale squared off with Lemont in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.