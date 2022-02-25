Chicago Orr earns narrow win over Chicago North Lawndale 76-71

Chicago Orr broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago North Lawndale 76-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 15 , Chicago Orr squared up on Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Chicago Orr a 45-31 lead over Chicago North Lawndale.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Phoenix's finishing flurry, but the Spartans swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
