Chicago Orr drums Chicago Ogden Intl in sound fashion 68-39

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Orr turned out the lights on Chicago Ogden Intl 68-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 19, Chicago Ogden Intl faced off against Chicago Rauner College Prep and Chicago Orr took on Niles Notre Dame College Prep on February 15 at Niles Notre Dame College Prep. For more, click here.
