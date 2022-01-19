Chicago Orr claims gritty victory against Chicago North Lawndale 47-44

Chicago Orr wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 47-44 victory over Chicago North Lawndale in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Rockford Auburn and Chicago Orr took on Dunlap on January 15 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap
