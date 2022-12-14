Chicago Ogden proves to be too much for Chicago Collins 47-32

Chicago Ogden had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Collins 47-32 at Chicago Ogden International High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
