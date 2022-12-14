Chicago Ogden proves to be too much for Chicago Collins 47-32

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Ogden had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Collins 47-32 at Chicago Ogden International High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 9, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Collins took on Chicago Payton on December 9 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

