 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Ogden Intl takes a toll on Chicago Sarah E. Goode 42-32

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Ogden Intl spurred past Chicago Sarah E. Goode 42-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Sarah E. Goode faced off against Chicago UCCS Woodlawn and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Douglass on January 27 at Chicago Douglass Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News