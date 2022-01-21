Chicago Ogden Intl tacks win on Chicago Spry Community Links 80-21

Chicago Ogden Intl showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Spry Community Links 80-21 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Spry Community Links faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Juarez on January 12 at Chicago Ogden International School. For a full recap, click here.
