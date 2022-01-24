 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Ogden Intl sews up Chicago Phoenix Military 44-40

  • 0

Chicago Ogden Intl poked just enough holes in Chicago Phoenix Military's defense to garner a taut 44-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Phoenix Military faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Kelvyn Park on January 19 at Chicago Ogden International School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News