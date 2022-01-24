Chicago Ogden Intl sews up Chicago Phoenix Military 44-40

Chicago Ogden Intl poked just enough holes in Chicago Phoenix Military's defense to garner a taut 44-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Phoenix Military faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Kelvyn Park on January 19 at Chicago Ogden International School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.