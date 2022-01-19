Chicago Ogden Intl puts an offensive performance on Chicago Kelvyn Park 54-29

Chicago Ogden Intl handled Chicago Kelvyn Park 54-29 in an impressive showing during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 12 , Chicago Ogden Intl squared up on Chicago Juarez in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.