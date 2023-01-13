Chicago Ogden ends the party for Chicago Legal Prep 70-59

Chicago Ogden put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Legal Prep 70-59 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Legal Prep took on Chicago Tech on January 4 at Chicago Legal Prep Charter Academy. For a full recap, click here.
