Chicago Ogden earns narrow win over Chicago Crane 68-67

Chicago Ogden eventually plied victory away from Chicago Crane 68-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Chicago Crane and Chicago Ogden played in a 54-42 game on December 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Legal Prep and Chicago Crane took on Chicago Wells on January 13 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For more, click here.
