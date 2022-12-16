Chicago Ogden designs winning blueprint against Chicago Austin 49-39

Chicago Ogden collected a solid win over Chicago Austin in a 49-39 verdict on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Austin faced off against Chicago Wells and Chicago Ogden took on Chicago Al Raby on December 9 at Chicago Al Raby High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
