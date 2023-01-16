Chicago Northside College makes Chicago Foreman walk the plank 73-33

Chicago Northside College showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Foreman in a points barrage during a 73-33 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Foreman faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Northside College took on Chicago Mather on January 11 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.