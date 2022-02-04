Chicago Northside College knocks off Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 43-40

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Northside College's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools 43-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools took on Chicago Foreman on January 29 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools. Click here for a recap
