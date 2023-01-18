Chicago Northside College clips Chicago Von Steuben in tight tilt 70-62

Chicago Northside College posted a narrow 70-62 win over Chicago Von Steuben for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 18.
Last season, Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Northside College squared off with February 16, 2022 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Northside College took on Grayslake Central on January 14 at Grayslake Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.