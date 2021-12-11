Chicago North Lawndale trips Frankfort Lincoln-Way East in tenacious tussle 60-57

Chicago North Lawndale poked just enough holes in Frankfort Lincoln-Way East's defense to garner a taut 60-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago North Lawndale's shooting darted to a 33-30 lead over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at halftime.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 27-27 draw, which were all the Phoenix needed.
