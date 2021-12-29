Chicago North Lawndale survives taut tilt with Rock Island 56-49

Chicago North Lawndale found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 56-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 14 , Rock Island squared up on Normal in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Chicago North Lawndale a 12-10 lead over Rock Island.
Chicago North Lawndale's shooting moved to a 28-20 lead over Rock Island at the half.
Chicago North Lawndale's authority showed as it carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.