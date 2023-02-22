Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago North Lawndale spurred past Chicago Orr 72-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 22.

The last time Chicago Orr and Chicago North Lawndale played in a 76-71 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Chicago Clemente . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Orr took on Chicago Rowe-Clark on Feb. 18 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.